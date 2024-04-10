Taking a jibe at his rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray without mentioning his name, Shinde said those counting 'rokad' (money) while sitting at home during COVID-19 have no right to criticise Modi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanks Raj Thackeray for extending support to ruling 'Mahayuti' x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday thanked MNS president Raj Thackeray for extending unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI.

Taking a jibe at his rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray without mentioning his name, Shinde said those counting 'rokad' (money) while sitting at home during COVID-19 have no right to criticise Modi, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinde, speaking with the media at the Nagpur airport, thanked Raj Thackeray for supporting the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance).

Addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance and backed PM Modi.

Asked whether Mahayuti will give Lok Sabha seats to the MNS to contest, Shinde said the Raj Thackeray-led outfit has not put any conditions for supporting the three-party alliance, reported PTI.

The MNS leader has extended support to the leadership of PM Modi and his agenda of development, said the CM, reported PTI.

To a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray calling his ruling party 'Chinese Sena', the CM hit back at his political rival.

"Whose Shiv Sena is theirs? Our Shiv Sena is of Balasaheb's and his ideology. Those who do not follow the ideology of Balasaheb (Sena founder Bal Thackeray) and accept the insult of Savarkar (Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar) should think before criticizing us. We took a stand to save the Shiv Sena," he said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the state and backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a move that is expected to bolster the ruling bloc's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing his party's annual rally here on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray said he expects PM Modi to focus on the concerns of the youth and maintained the state should get a larger share of central revenue keeping in mind taxes it pays, reported PTI.

"I don't have any expectations. When there is a need for a strong leadership in the country, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will back the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP unconditionally. It is only for Narendra Modi," Raj Thackeray asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis immediately hailed Raj Thackeray's announcement.

(With inputs from PTI)