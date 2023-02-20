Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan says he is being spied on; alleges document forgery

Chavan said all these attempts may be part of a conspiracy to harm him and the police must register an offence

Ashok Chavan. File Pic

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said "some private and contractual persons" were spying on him and attempts were also being made to defame him or someone through forgery of his official letters.

Chavan said all these attempts may be part of a conspiracy to harm him and the police must register an offence.

"Some private and contractual persons are spying on me. It has appeared a person is collecting details of my meetings, travel plans etc. There is a possibility some conspiracy is being hatched against me to cause some harm. The police should take cognisance of it and take appropriate legal action," he tweeted.

Chavan also claimed some unknown persons made changes to the content in official letters he had written as state PWD minister (between 2019 and June 2022 under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).

"I have earlier informed the Nanded superintendent of police about such practices. I suspect the document forgery is likely to be used to defame someone ahead of some elections, he said.

Chavan said police have been probing his complaint since January 31, adding he had come across another fake letter of him "addressing" then CM Thackeray on the Maratha quota issue.

In a release, Chavan said he had approached Additional Superintendent of Police Abhinash Kumar on the issue.

"Such letters can be used to defame me in future. These letters can be used to create a rift among society and, therefore, an offence should be registered," Chavan said in statement issued during the day.

