Maharashtra: Congress leaders protest outside ED offices to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Congress workers taking out a protest rally in Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra Congress led by state president Nana Patole staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai and other parts of the state over the summons issued by the probe agency to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in an alleged money-laundering case. The case is linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Patole said be it, Rahul or Sonia Gandhi, the Nehru-Gandhi family has only contributed to the country from freedom struggle to nation-building after independence. "Targeting this family and tarnishing its image by calling them before the ED office...not only Congressmen, but even the common man stands behind the Gandhi family," Patole said. "We protested against this oppressive government outside the ED office," he said.

Congress workers and leaders marched to the ED's office in the Seminary Hills area in Nagpur and staged a demonstration. Protests were also carried out in Vidarbha.

