Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra: Congress leaders protest outside ED offices to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra: Congress leaders protest outside ED offices to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 13 June,2022 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Patole said be it, Rahul or Sonia Gandhi, the Nehru-Gandhi family has only contributed to the country from freedom struggle to nation-building after independence

Maharashtra: Congress leaders protest outside ED offices to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Congress workers taking out a protest rally in Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Abedi


Maharashtra Congress led by state president Nana Patole staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai and other parts of the state over the summons issued by the probe agency to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in an alleged money-laundering case. The case is linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Patole said be it, Rahul or Sonia Gandhi, the Nehru-Gandhi family has only contributed to the country from freedom struggle to nation-building after independence. "Targeting this family and tarnishing its image by calling them before the ED office...not only Congressmen, but even the common man stands behind the Gandhi family," Patole said. "We protested against this oppressive government outside the ED office," he said.




Congress workers and leaders marched to the ED's office in the Seminary Hills area in Nagpur and staged a demonstration. Protests were also carried out in Vidarbha. 


Show full article

rahul gandhi congress maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK