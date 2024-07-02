Maharashtra Council LoP suspended for 5 days for using expletives, Sena (UBT) chief apologises

But Uddhav also asks if Mungantiwar, who abused Supriya Sule, will say sorry



Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve was suspended for five days from the monsoon session proceedings for abusing the BJP’s Prasad Lad on the floor of the House on Monday.

The ruling party members protested and demanded a harsh punishment for Danve and a resolution to this effect was tabled on Tuesday. The controversial incident happened on Monday after the remarks on Hindutva made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were objected to in the Lower House.

Ruling party members wanted a resolution against Gandhi. Lad accused Danve of hurling the choicest expletives at him and demanded an apology. Danve told reporters outside the House that there would be no apology and that whatever he had done were the actions of a true Shiv Sainik.



“Nobody can point a finger at me, but he did, and I have the right to break such a finger. He should have questioned the chairperson when I asked whether the [Gandhi] matter was related to our House. Being the Opposition leader, I have the right to speak on any matter. A duplicate like Lad and the BJP cannot teach me Hindutva. I’m a Shiv Sainik first, other things come later. I didn’t lose my temper. I have no regrets,” added Danve, who reiterated similar feelings on Tuesday.

Announcing her verdict on Tuesday, deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said she was present in the House when the incident happened. She said Danve was given an opportunity to rectify his mistake, but in vain because he was not present in the meeting of group leaders. “It happened in front of me.

He did not apologise. The person concerned has used language that should not be used in the presence of women. His leader should take note of this,” she said, adding that Danve’s period of suspension was such that he could attend the important proceedings in the last week.

Uddhav apologises, seeks answers

Tendering an apology on behalf of Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Danve was suspended only because he had opposed a resolution to condemn Gandhi. He demanded to know what action was taken against senior minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for “violating the brother-sister relationship” in his speech during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

“I apologise for the words Danve has used, but will Sudhir Mungantiwar apologise for his statement about the brother-sister relationship? A person who was removed from my cabinet for doing injustice to a woman is in your cabinet now. A person who used foul language against Supriya Sule is in your cabinet. What will you say about it?” asked Thackeray, while justifying Gandhi's remarks.