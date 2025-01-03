Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Jalgaon

The curfew in Paladhi village, Maharashtra, has been lifted after authorities restored peace following a violent clash between two groups that led to arson and unrest. Police investigations are ongoing.

The curfew imposed in Paladhi village, located in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, has been lifted after authorities successfully restored peace following violent clashes between two groups earlier this week, as per ANI reports.


The unrest stemmed from a road rage incident that took place on the night of 31 December 2024, around 11 pm. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Maheswar Reddy, the altercation escalated, leading to a crowd of approximately 100 to 150 individuals gathering at the scene. The situation soon spiralled out of control, resulting in the arson of several properties.


"At least 20 to 25 individuals set a number of shops and 12 vehicles ablaze. Police were promptly deployed, and the situation was brought under control," SP Reddy told ANI.


In connection with the incident, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered, and seven accused were apprehended on the same day. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage to identify additional perpetrators. "Based on the analysis of CCTV footage, eight more individuals were identified as being involved in the incident. These individuals are currently absconding," added Reddy.

Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that the administration acted swiftly to minimise the extent of the damage. "We ensured that the situation did not worsen. Evidence, including CCTV footage, was meticulously collected. We also engaged with the villagers, who agreed that such violence was unacceptable," said Prasad.

Prasad further noted that restrictions under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS), which had been imposed immediately following the incident, were subsequently lifted.

The incident has drawn political attention, with NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad alleging a political motive behind the unrest. Awhad directly accused State Minister Gulab Rao Patil of being responsible for the violence. "This has a political background. Minister Gulab Rao Patil is accountable for the chaos," Awhad asserted, as per ANI reports.

While calm has returned to Paladhi village, efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining accused individuals are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and assist with the investigation to ensure such incidents do not recur.

(With inputs from ANI) 

