Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 357-crore water supply project for Kalyan-Dombivali

The scheme will benefit 27 newly included villages

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde has approved a water supply project worth Rs 357 crore under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme for the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivali. This project will help in providing uninterrupted water supply to the newly added 27 villages as well as Kalyan and Dombivali. Shinde has thanked Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the project.

Under AMRUT Mission, infrastructure projects such as water supply, storm water drains, urban transport and green belt development are being created in cities.

Accordingly, administrative approval has been given to the water supply project in Kalyan-Dombivali. The revised technical modification proposal of the Maharashtra Jeevan Authority for the project in Kalyan-Dombivali was approved in the meeting of the state-level technical committee as well as the high-power steering committee. The project has been given administrative approval.

Shinde has approved the project cost of Rs 357.16 crore of the technical modification submitted by the Maharashtra Jeevan Adhikaran, which is the Project Development and Management Consultant (PDMC) of AMRUT Mission.

4,800 ha of govt land to be returned to farmers: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that 4,800 hectares (ha) in the possession of the state government will be returned to the farmers.

"In the state cabinet meeting, a big decision has been taken in the best interests of farmers. Almost 4,800 hectares of land which was in the possession of the government will be returned to the farmers...This is a historic decision and will benefit the farmers a lot," Shinde told reporters after the cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government is implementing a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the secretariat, news agency ANI reported.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya... Under this, every person who comes to the Mantralay will be given a pass. When the person leaves, he/she will have to return the pass," CM Fadnavis told mediapersons.

"A unique ID will be created for each work," he said.

(With ANI inputs)