Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 357 crore water supply project for Kalyan Dombivali

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 357-crore water supply project for Kalyan-Dombivali

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The scheme will benefit 27 newly included villages

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 357-crore water supply project for Kalyan-Dombivali

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 357-crore water supply project for Kalyan-Dombivali
x
00:00

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde has approved a water supply project worth Rs 357 crore under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme for the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivali. This project will help in providing uninterrupted water supply to the newly added 27 villages as well as Kalyan and Dombivali. Shinde has thanked Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the project.


Under AMRUT Mission, infrastructure projects such as water supply, storm water drains, urban transport and green belt development are being created in cities.


Accordingly, administrative approval has been given to the water supply project in Kalyan-Dombivali. The revised technical modification proposal of the Maharashtra Jeevan Authority for the project in Kalyan-Dombivali was approved in the meeting of the state-level technical committee as well as the high-power steering committee. The project has been given administrative approval. 


Shinde has approved the project cost of Rs 357.16 crore of the technical modification submitted by the Maharashtra Jeevan Adhikaran, which is the Project Development and Management Consultant (PDMC) of AMRUT Mission.

4,800 ha of govt land to be returned to farmers: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that 4,800 hectares (ha) in the possession of the state government will be returned to the farmers.

"In the state cabinet meeting, a big decision has been taken in the best interests of farmers. Almost 4,800 hectares of land which was in the possession of the government will be returned to the farmers...This is a historic decision and will benefit the farmers a lot," Shinde told reporters after the cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government is implementing a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the secretariat, news agency ANI reported.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya... Under this, every person who comes to the Mantralay will be given a pass. When the person leaves, he/she will have to return the pass," CM Fadnavis told mediapersons.

"A unique ID will be created for each work," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Eknath Shinde maharashtra kalyan dombivli

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK