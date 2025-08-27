After attending puja rituals of Lord Ganesh at a sarvajanik mandal in Kisan Nagar, Shinde’s convoy was passing through when he noticed a young man being injured in an accident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening was seen rushing to help an injured biker who met with an accident of the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane district.

His office said that Shinde stopped his convoy and rushed to help the injured biker, he then asked officials to quickly shift him to the hospital.

According to an official statement, on Wednesday evening, after attending the welcome ceremony and puja rituals of Lord Ganesh at a sarvajanik mandal in Kisan Nagar and visiting several homes for Ganpati darshan, Shinde’s convoy was passing through when he noticed a young man being injured in an accident.

"The biker had reportedly slipped and injured his shoulder. Shinde stopped his convoy, stepped out of his car, and personally checked on the injured man. He then immediately arranged for the youth to be shifted to Horizon Prime Hospital in Ghodbunder using an ambulance from his convoy. An officer from his team was also assigned to accompany and monitor the youth's condition," said the statement.

Meanwhile, in an another accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Wednesday, a traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Gaimukh Traffic Police Chowki early on Wednesday morning, they said

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat.

One of the trucks was carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags, while the other had 16 tonnes of imported machinery. The collision caused heavy oil spillage on the road, creating a major hazard for motorists, the officials said.

They said that Police Constable Tadvi, from the Kasarvadavali Traffic Division of Thane Police, who was on night duty at the Gaimukh Traffic Post, was seriously injured in the incident.

"He suffered injuries to his left leg and head, and was immediately taken to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road. Hospital officials confirmed he received five stitches on his leg and three on his head," said an official.

The accident led to oil spill on the road which is dangerous for the vehicles. It was cleared using jet pipe water pressure to avoid further danger, the RDMC said.

It said that the accident led to massive traffic congestion on both lanes of Ghodbunder Road for nearly two hours, as efforts continued to move both damaged containers to the roadside.