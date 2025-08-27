Breaking News
Palghar: Twelve dead as unauthorised building collapses in Virar
OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Maharashtra minister
Assam: Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore, 4 arrested in Puwamara
Jammu and Kashmir: BSF honours Constable Rajib Nunia, killed during border duty
PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict, trade and technology with Finland President Alexander Stubb
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eknath Shinde stops his convoy after spotting accident in Thane helps in rushing injured biker to hospital

Eknath Shinde stops his convoy after spotting accident in Thane, helps in rushing injured biker to hospital

Updated on: 27 August,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After attending puja rituals of Lord Ganesh at a sarvajanik mandal in Kisan Nagar, Shinde’s convoy was passing through when he noticed a young man being injured in an accident

Eknath Shinde stops his convoy after spotting accident in Thane, helps in rushing injured biker to hospital

Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy and rushed to help the injured biker. Pic/Videograb

Listen to this article
Eknath Shinde stops his convoy after spotting accident in Thane, helps in rushing injured biker to hospital
x
00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening was seen rushing to help an injured biker who met with an accident of the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane district.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening was seen rushing to help an injured biker who met with an accident of the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane district.

His office said that Shinde stopped his convoy and rushed to help the injured biker, he then asked officials to quickly shift him to the hospital.



According to an official statement, on Wednesday evening, after attending the welcome ceremony and puja rituals of Lord Ganesh at a sarvajanik mandal in Kisan Nagar and visiting several homes for Ganpati darshan, Shinde’s convoy was passing through when he noticed a young man being injured in an accident.


"The biker had reportedly slipped and injured his shoulder. Shinde stopped his convoy, stepped out of his car, and personally checked on the injured man. He then immediately arranged for the youth to be shifted to Horizon Prime Hospital in Ghodbunder using an ambulance from his convoy. An officer from his team was also assigned to accompany and monitor the youth's condition," said the statement.

Meanwhile, in an another accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Wednesday, a traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Gaimukh Traffic Police Chowki early on Wednesday morning, they said

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat.

One of the trucks was carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags, while the other had 16 tonnes of imported machinery. The collision caused heavy oil spillage on the road, creating a major hazard for motorists, the officials said.

They said that Police Constable Tadvi, from the Kasarvadavali Traffic Division of Thane Police, who was on night duty at the Gaimukh Traffic Post, was seriously injured in the incident.

"He suffered injuries to his left leg and head, and was immediately taken to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road. Hospital officials confirmed he received five stitches on his leg and three on his head," said an official.

The accident led to oil spill on the road which is dangerous for the vehicles. It was cleared using jet pipe water pressure to avoid further danger, the RDMC said.

It said that the accident led to massive traffic congestion on both lanes of Ghodbunder Road for nearly two hours, as efforts continued to move both damaged containers to the roadside.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maharashtra thane Accident Eknath Shinde mumbai traffic

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK