Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide

Workers remove muck and boulders trapped by rockfall barriers, along the tracks between Karjat and Lonavala

Trains on the ghat section of Central Railway had a close shave after a landslide between Karjat and Lonavala on Friday. Rockfall barriers installed along the tracks prevented boulders from falling on the rail lines, said officials. About 50 labourers have removed muck and boulders from the spot, they added.

“A landslide occurred at a height of approximately 100 metres from rail level and about 80-90 boulders and muck came rolling down the hills which were successfully trapped by the rockfall barriers built at a height of 60 metres from rail level on hill cuttings. The incident occurred in the night due to heavy rainfall of cumulative 185 mm in the Karjat-Lonavala section,” a CR official said.

“Boulders of around 2.5 metres were trapped and whole masses of muck were hanging. If the rockfall barriers were not there, then the boulders would have blocked the tracks, causing a disaster,” he said.

“Rockfall barriers and wall fences installed at Karjat and Kasara ghats have played a major role in preventing damage to tracks and trains by holding fallen boulders and muck. CR has recreated steel tunnels that trap such falling boulders and protect the passing trains below and also deployed CCTV cameras, posted gangmen, and drone cameras to alert approaching trains. After landslides, ghat sections have also been manned at vulnerable locations with hotline phones to stop oncoming trains.”