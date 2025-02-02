The department highlighted that the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) survey covered only a minuscule percentage of the total schools and students in Maharashtra, raising concerns about the accuracy and representation of the findings

In response to the recently released Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) by the Pratham Education Foundation, the Maharashtra School Education Department issued a clarification on Sunday evening regarding several figures presented in the report.

The department emphasized that the ASER survey covered only a minuscule percentage of the total schools and students in Maharashtra, raising concerns about the accuracy and representation of the findings.

The statement reads ASER report, which is focused on rural schools, highlighting various aspects of education, including digital access, enrollment trends, and proficiency in reading and mathematics. However, according to the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, the survey was conducted in just 872 schools representing only 0.81% of the state's total 1,08,144 schools—and included just 33,746 students, which accounts for a mere 0.16% of the state's 2,09,61,800 school-going children.

The education department also pointed out discrepancies in the report regarding digital infrastructure. ASER stated that only 20.4% of students use computers, whereas the department clarified that 72.95% of schools have computer facilities, contradicting the claim that 48.3% of schools lack access to computers. Additionally, it stated that 96.8% of schools have proper toilet facilities for girls, ensuring better hygiene standards.

According to the ASER report, 60.9% of children aged 6 to 14 are enrolled in government schools, while 38.5% attend private schools. The report also highlighted an improvement in foundational literacy and numeracy skills among younger students, particularly those in Grades 1 and 2. Learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic is reportedly being recovered, especially among third-grade students.

The statement reads: "Government school reading proficiency improved by 10.9% between 2022 and 2024, while private schools saw an 8.1% rise. Mathematical skills in government schools improved by 13.1%, while private schools recorded an 11.5% increase. Maharashtra ranks among the top five states in mathematical proficiency growth for third-grade students, with a 13% increase from 2022 to 2024.

Maharashtra has one of the lowest numbers of out-of-school children, with 98% of students aged 15-16 enrolled in schools. Additionally, 94.2% of students aged 14-16 have access to smartphones at home, with 84.1% being able to use them. About 63.3% of students use smartphones for educational purposes, while 72.7% use them for social media.

The department highlighted that the enrollment for three-year-olds in pre-primary education has increased from 93.9% in 2022 to 95% in 2024. The total school enrollment rate for children aged 6-14 has remained above 99% for the past eight years. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the enrollment rate increased from 99.2% in 2018 to 99.6% in 2022, remaining stable in 2024. The percentage of out-of-school children in Maharashtra is at 0.4%, significantly lower than the national average of 1.9%.

The Maharashtra School Education Department has reiterated that while sample-based surveys like ASER provide valuable insights, their findings must be interpreted cautiously due to their limited scope. "With less than 1% of the total schools surveyed and a very small fraction of students covered, the department believes that broader datasets, such as those from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), provide a more accurate representation of the state’s educational landscape." it stated

An official from the department stressed that Maharashtra has made significant strides in improving school infrastructure, digital access, and learning outcomes, and the state remains committed to further enhancing the quality of education.

While ASER provides a grassroots-level snapshot, Maharashtra's school education department argues that a more inclusive and extensive survey framework is necessary for a holistic evaluation of Maharashtra’s educational progress.