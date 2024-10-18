State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant said the prohibition on mobile phones inside polling stations is one of the main reasons that desist people from voting

Sachin Sawant. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra Election 2024: Allow voters to carry mobiles inside polling booths, Congress leader says

State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant has demanded that the voters be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling booths during Maharashtra Elections 2024. Sawant said that the prohibition on mobile phones inside polling stations is one of the main reasons that desist people from voting. In his statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said that security personnel should be stationed to ensure voters' devices are safe.

"Bhushan Gagrani, the MCGM commissioner, has issued an order prohibiting the use of cell phones within the polling station. The voter must either give it to the security guard or keep it at home. During the Lok Sabha election, this was a major problem because many voters left without casting their ballots because security personnel would not allow them to carry cell phones. Furthermore, the instructions were unclear. Voters choose not to cast ballots due to the overwhelming number of questions," Sawant said in his statement.

He added, "Therefore, we demand that either voters' mobile phones be permitted in voting places or that the security personnel stationed there be in charge of ensuring that voters' mobile devices are safe. The government employees must be provided with explicit guidelines. This activity shouldn't interfere with the primary goal of encouraging voting in order to strengthen democracy."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BMC chief says no phones allowed

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday announced that guidelines for voting during Maharashtra Elections 2024 would remain the same as for Lok Sabha Elections. Gagrani said that they had held discussions with the Election Commission of India who clarified that "the rule stands".

Among the slew of rules was a ban on the use of mobile phones within 100 metres of polling booths; this rule had garnered opposition.

Gagrani held a press conference about preparedness for the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: State to vote in single phase polls

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, the ECI announced earlier this week. The vote counting will be held three days later on November 23.