With the Assembly elections announced, the first rebellion in the Mahayuti alliance is taking place in Navi Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chougule has decided to contest as an independent candidate against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a meeting of office bearers of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday where it was decided that the party should get at least one Assembly seat out of two in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking with mid-day about the meeting, Shiv Sena district head of Navi Mumbai, Vijay Chougule said, “We have forwarded our resolution to the party head. If we do not get at least one Assembly in Navi Mumbai I will contest as an independent candidate against Ganesh Naik.” He added, “All party workers have decided to contest at least one constituency. I have contested against Sandeep Naik twice but lost with very small margins. This time we are prepared for the election.”



As per election commission data, Chougule contested the election against Sandeep Naik twice, in 2009 and 2014, as a Shiv Sena candidate. Sandeep Naik was an NCP candidate. Chougule lost two elections against Naik with around 10 thousand votes. In the 2019 election, former minister Ganesh Naik contested in the Airoli constituency as a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance candidate. In the Belapur constituency, Manda Mahtre is a BJP MLA. Ganesh Naik remained unavailable for comment till press time.