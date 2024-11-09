Aaditya Thackeray shares his vision for Worli’s future, focusing on sustainable growth, inclusive development, and improved public spaces as he seeks re-election in Maharashtra elections 2024

File Pic

Listen to this article

As Aaditya Thackeray seeks re-election in the Worli constituency, he views it not only as a hub of diverse communities but as a microcosm of India itself. In his interview, Thackeray outlined his plans to make Worli a more connected and sustainable area, one that balances the needs of slum residents, middle-class families, and high-rise dwellers. His experience as a legislator in this unique and evolving constituency has shaped his focus on inclusive development, where every demographic’s needs are respected.

Housing remains a primary concern, as many of Worli’s structures are a century old, including BDD chawls and other SRA buildings. Thackeray’s vision for Worli includes supporting self-redevelopment initiatives for housing societies and ensuring that residents are actively involved in the processes affecting them. The BDD chawl project, a massive housing redevelopment scheme that had been stagnant for years, has finally progressed, with the first new tower expected to be handed over in the coming months.

Traffic congestion and safety are other pressing issues, and Thackeray has introduced plans for an integrated traffic management system. This would work in conjunction with projects like the Worli-Sewri connector, although Thackeray criticises the current government for the slow progress of such infrastructure. His strategy is not only to reduce congestion but also to foster a sense of order and safety by stationing traffic officers in the constituency. This initiative aims to revive public awareness and respect for traffic regulations, which he believes have diminished in recent years.

Thackeray also places a strong emphasis on improving public spaces. As a vocal advocate for open areas, he has worked to preserve Worli’s few remaining recreational spots, opposing any plans for encroachment or further construction on existing grounds. Thackeray’s approach includes creating visible, safe spaces by replacing solid walls with transparent grills, enhancing public access to these open areas. This initiative also reflects his passion for sports, particularly football, as he believes youth should have sufficient grounds to engage in outdoor activities.

With healthcare accessibility at the forefront, Thackeray aims to introduce a medical concierge system in Worli, connecting senior citizens with local general practitioners available via WhatsApp. By addressing both infrastructural and healthcare needs, he envisions a Worli that is well-equipped to meet the demands of its diverse population, making it a model for other constituencies.

In his second term, if re-elected, Thackeray promises to make Worli a cleaner, safer, and more integrated community, respecting its legacy while preparing it for the future.