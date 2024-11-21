BJP candidates contested all three seats; fewer voters cast their ballots in Anushakti Nagar as compared to 2019

Women voters in Agripada. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Andheri West, Versova, Goregaon saw more than 9 per cent rise in voting x 00:00

The overall voting percentage points of Mumbai increased compared to the last election, but there are a few suburbs where the voting has increased as much as 10 percentage points. Andheri West, Versova, Goregaon, Mulund, Borivli, Bandra West, Kurla and Bhandup showed the highest percentages in terms of an increase in voting. Interestingly, BJP candidates were contesting from most of these constituencies. Anushakti Nagar is the only constituency where the voting percentage decreased this year.

Voting percentage across the state increased by five to seven points. In the 2019 Assembly election, the voting percentage of the Suburban district was 51.28 and City district was 48.22. This time, voting in the suburbs increased to 56.39 percentage while in the city, the turnout was 52.65 percentage. Though the overall difference is around five percentage, there are a few constituencies which showed higher turnout than others.

In the Andheri West seat, contested by BJP’s Ameet Satam and Congress’s Ashok Jadhav, the voting percentage increased from 43.52 per cent in 2019 to 53.67 per cent this year. This is the highest difference recorded. Even Versova and Goregaon where there were fights between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates registered more than nine per cent growth. Mulund, Borivli and Bandra West where the voting percentage increased by six per cent were also contested by BJP. Malad West is the only constituency with a BJP candidate where relatively low growth of two per cent was recorded.

The Kurla constituency which saw a fight between both Senas, also registered eight per cent growth. Bhandup, Jogeshwari East and Mahim, which had Shinde Sena candidates in the fray, also registered higher growth in voting percentage points. Sewri where Mahayuti didn’t give any candidate against MVA and there was a straight fight between Sena UBT and MNS also registered six percentage points growth. Anushakti Nagar, a Muslim-dominated area, is the only constituency where there was a decrease in voting. Byculla, Chembur, Dharavi, Vikhroli, Dindoshi and Chandivali where Shinde Sena was contesting, registered less than 2.5 percentage points growth.

Politician Speak

Bhalachandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson for Mumbai, said, “Voters from the educated and elite classes, who are generally reluctant to vote, stepped out on Wednesday and this will help the BJP and Mahayuti.” Shinde Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, attributed the increase in voting percentage points to three issues. “A large number of women voters came out to vote after the Lakli Bahin scheme was announced.

Secondly, we worked with various organisations like the RSS and VHP at the micro level. Lastly, polling centres were well-managed. Voters came to know that it takes hardly 10 minutes to vote and that’s why many opted to turn up in the last two hours. This is something unusual,” she said. Sanjana Ghadi, spokesperson of Sena (UBT) was not available for comment till the time of going to press.