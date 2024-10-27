Earlier this week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance reached a seat-sharing deal for 255 constituencies, with the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP each fighting 85 seats. The remaining 23 seats in the Assembly will be apportioned according to individual party candidate lists

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP-SP national president Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference earlier this month. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Congress party released its third list of 16 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024 on November 20. With this latest list, the total number of candidates announced by Congress now stands at 87. Among the candidates named are Rana Dalipkumar Sanada for the Khamgaon seat, Hemant Nanda Chimote for Melghat, Manohar Tulshiram Poreti for Gadchiroli, Manikrao Thakare for Digras, Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade for Nanded South, Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble for Deglur, and Hanmantrao Venjkatrao Patil Betmogarekar for Mukhed, reported ANI.

According to the report, other candidates include Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal for Malegaon Central, Lakibhau Bhika Jadhav for Iqatupri, Dayanand Motiram Choraghe for Bhiwandi West, Sachin Sawant for Andheri West, Asif Zakaria for Bandra West, Kuldepp Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil for Tuljapur, Rajesh Bharat Latkar for Kolhapur North, and Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil for Sangli.

On October 26, Congress issued its second list of 23 candidates, following the first list of 48 candidates on October 24.

Earlier this week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance reached a seat-sharing deal for 255 constituencies, with the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP each fighting 85 seats. The remaining 23 seats in the Assembly will be apportioned according to individual party candidate lists, the report added.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has confirmed that each MVA partner will run for 85 seats.

With the Maharashtra Elections 2024 nearing, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance - which includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP section - and the opposition MVA have increased their campaign activities.

The nomination process for the 288 Assembly seats has commenced, with polling planned for November 20 and results announced on November 23.

In the 2019 election, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

Sachin Sawant wants to contest from Bandra East

General Secretary of the Maharashtra Congress Sachin Sawant voiced discontent over being selected from the Andheri West constituency in the Maharashtra Elections 2024, saying he preferred the Bandra East seat, where he has "worked extensively."

Speaking to ANI, Sawant stated that he has asked the party that he does not want to contest from Andheri West. He said, "I have spoken about this to my party high command and Ramesh Chennithala. I expected the party to allot Bandra East constituency where I have extensively worked. I had not even asked for Andheri West. I have humbly requested the party that I do not want to contest from here. I have left this decision to the party high command. There is no resentment. I want the MVA to stay strong and our primary aim is to defeat Mahayuti."