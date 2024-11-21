Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 Congress will win all seats in Latur says Amit Deshmukh

Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress will win all seats in Latur, says Amit Deshmukh

Updated on: 21 November,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The voting for assembly polls concluded earlier today at 6 om, with a fiery battle between the two major alliances, Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)

Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress will win all seats in Latur, says Amit Deshmukh

Amit Deshmukh

Listen to this article
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress will win all seats in Latur, says Amit Deshmukh
x
00:00

Congress leader and candidate from Latur city constituency Amit Deshmukh said on Wednesday that voters in Latur district had supported the party and Maha VIkas Agadhi government will be formed in the state.


"In Latur, I went to several areas and spoke to voters. I could see them standing by Congress with a lot of excitement. I feel that in Latur Congress will win all the seats," Deshmukh told ANI.


Latur district consists of 6 assembly seats, including one reserved seat.


"Voting percentage has been good...this is a vote for change and in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi's govt will be formed," he said.

Deshmukh was in the electoral contest against Bharatiya Janata Party's Archana Chakurkar.

The voting for assembly polls concluded earlier today at 6 om, with a fiery battle between the two major alliances, Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA).

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145 in 288-member assembly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK