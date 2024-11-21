First-time voters say voting is not just a right but a privilege, express excitement about bringing about change

Young Vasaikars, who cast their ballot for the first time on Wednesday. Pic/Hanif Patel

Maharashtra elections 2024: First-time voters see right to vote as privilege, excited after making choice

A bunch of young students was seen brimming with excitement and pride as they cast their votes for the first time in Vasai on Wednesday. They demanded better infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, education facilities, proper maintenance of government establishments, employment opportunities, sanitation and women's safety.

After exercising the franchise, the first-time voters proudly flashed their inked fingers while talking to mid-day.

A 22-year-old, Taufik Shaikh, said government schools were in bad shape as they weren’t being maintained. “The buildings are never painted, the washrooms are terrible, teachers are short-staffed, and there are many other issues. But development depends on you, so everybody should cast their votes instead of cribbing over an issue,” he said.

Arundhati Lovalekar, Dadar resident; Kasaf Mehtar, Mira Road resident; Hirak Shah, Vile Parle resident; Indukumari Singh, Malabar Hill resident

“I am happy that I have successfully exercised my rights and voted for the first time,” he added.

His friend, Satish Kanojia, 21, said, “I was excited more than nervous because I was worried about how to cast my ballot. But the voting process was seamless. My inked finger proves that now I have become a responsible adult.”

“Overall development in the area where I live is another major concern for me, but I kept women’s safety and employment in mind while casting my vote,” he added.

An 18-year-old, Kartik Pardeshi, said, “The education system at government schools has to be improved. Vasai needs better sanitation, hospital and roads.”

“The ink on my finger is a lasting reminder of the significance of my first time at the polls. I am happy to have contributed to shaping the direction of our society,” he added.

Another voter, Shruti Pardeshi, said that she was a little nervous before exercising her franchise for the first time, “but the electoral officials helped me at the polling booth and guided me…the process was smooth”.

First-time voters between the ages of 18 and 19 were given certificates as they exited polling stations.

An experience to relish and cherish

Arundhati Lovalekar, 18, said, “I live in Dadar, my polling booth was in Sewri as I lived there earlier. It was so interesting to see the turnout, which was robust, and the age spectrum of the voters. I had learnt about the candidates in my constituency and cast my vote after a lot of thought.” The First Year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) student asserted, “I do not think it is just our right and responsibility to vote. As citizens of a vibrant democracy, it is our privilege to vote. Exercise that privilege.”

Indukumari Singh, 19, from Malabar Hill, cast her vote at the Cumballa Hill station yesterday. The Second Year BCom (SYBCom) student said, “I was also on duty at the station. After casting my vote, I was at the registration desk, guiding people. I was well prepared, having learnt about the candidates from two seminars earlier. I have one thing to say: we live in a democracy and to secure our future, we need to vote. By not doing so, we only have ourselves to blame.”

Kasaf Mehtar, 19, termed her experience as, “great.” The Home Science student said, “I saw a good turnout at my polling station in Mira Road and was enthused that more people are realising the value of their vote. I want people to know that even one vote can make a difference, when we look at polling with that perspective then, it will spur all of us to go to the polling station.”

Hirak Shah, 21, a Vile Parle West resident, said, “I had done research prior to voting and made an informed decision. It was certainly stirring, and besides knowing that this is a right and responsibility, there was also a feeling of pride at having a voice and choice.”

1,02,950

Votes polled by BVA’s Hitendra Thakur in Vasai in 2019