Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis to file his nomination from Nagpur today

Updated on: 25 October,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence as he claimed that the public supported him the last five times he contested elections and that he would win my a good majority this time

Devendra Fadnavis/ Screengrab

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will be contesting Maharashtra Elections 2024 from Nagpur South-West constituency for the sixth time, will be filing his nomination papers today. He exuded confidence as he claimed that the public supported him the last five times he contested elections and that he would win my a good majority this time.


Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, speaking before filing his nomination for Maharashtra Elections 2024, told ANI, "This is my sixth election. But, just like I had people's blessings in the last five elections, I will have blessings this time too and I will get elected with a good margin."



Visuals surfaced of Amruta Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari when they visited the latter's residence in Nagpur. 

The visuals from Devendra Fadnavis' residence also surfaced where his family applied tilak and performed aarti before he filed his nomination papers. 

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Polls to be held on Nov 20

Maharashtra Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies will be held on November 23. The main electoral battle is between the two alliances--Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Mahayuti comprises of BJP along with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP while the opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

Both sides have increased their preparations as the polling dates approach.

Earlier, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced its first list of candidates, with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar running from Baramati.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56, and the Congress won 44.

With ANI inputs

