Maharashtra elections 2024: Ex-corporator joins Shinde Sena hours after seeking votes for Congress candidate

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Dr Geeta Yadav, who represented Kandivli West’s ward no. 28, says she was impressed by CM’s leadership, supporters understand

Dr Geeta Yadav was inducted into the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) on Friday evening

Hours after campaigning for Congress candidate Yashwant Jayprakash Singh in the Charkop Assembly constituency, Dr Geeta Yadav—a three-time municipal corporator from Kandivli West’s ward no. 28—on Friday evening joined Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena along with several members of her party in the presence of the chief minister, and Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, in Borivli East.


The former corporator seeking votes for Congress candidate Yashwant Jayprakash Singh in Kandivli West
Yadav has now started canvassing for the Mahayuti candidate, Yogesh Sagar of the BJP. Speaking about her decision to join the Shinde Sena, Yadav explained that she was impressed by the chief minister’s leadership style, the welfare schemes he has launched, particularly the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women, and the respect he shows to party workers. “Both leaders [Shinde and Surve] have demonstrated a grassroots approach, understanding and respecting the importance of workers. In contrast, factionalism within the Congress has left workers feeling sidelined, with the high command ignoring their complaints,” Yadav stated.


Yadav accused the Kandivli Congress district president of weakening the grand old party’s presence in the area, claiming it had failed to value dedicated workers and citing her experience of not being invited to a single party meeting in over four years. She also criticized senior party officials for their “lack of accountability”.

Asked about her sudden shift to the Mahayuti after campaigning for Congress, Yadav confidently replied, “Yes, I will campaign for the Mahayuti candidate.” She added, “The public knows everything. My supporters understand, and everyone is with me.” 

