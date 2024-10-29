Independent candidate Atul Shah claimed that he has been representing the BJP for many years, but someone else was given a ticket for Mumbadevi

Atul Shah (Pic/X)

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Shah showed disappointment in his party's leadership in the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024. Shah, who has now filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency, said that if the leadership made a mistake, then they still have time to rectify it, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, independent candidate Atul Shah claimed that he has been representing the BJP for many years, but someone else was given a ticket for Mumbadevi.

"The reason for this is that there is representation here. I have been doing it for the last many years and someone else is given the ticket there. This is not a musical chair, right? This is an election," he said.

Shah continued by saying that if loyal party workers are overlooked, it is hurtful. He had also urged the leadership to acknowledge their mistake while there's still time to rectify it.

"In the election, who works there, and who can win, the leadership should have considered that. If this happens while working for the party, then it hurts a little, it makes one a little sad. But the leadership should also know that if it is their mistake, there is still time to change it. We are loyalists of the party, we also make mistakes, and mistakes can also be made by the leadership. That is my appeal to my leadership that there is still time," he added.

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday showed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti following her nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024.

According to ANI, the Shiv Sena leader said that she is committed to the people of Mumbai and will view her candidature as a way to serve Mumbaikars and become their voice.

Shaina NC, who earlier was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency.

She joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, just weeks before the assembly elections in the state, ANI reported.

Talking about her candidature from Shiv Sena, Shaina NC said, "It is always the Mahayuti leadership who decides which candidate should be fielded from where. I don't want to just be an MLA, but I want to be their voice. I believe that it is the collective consciousness of the administration, the legislation, and the citizens, that needs to be showcased in terms of good public service."

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates ahead of the assembly polls, in which Shaina NC was nominated to field from Mumbadevi assembly seat.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress party's Amin Patel since 2009, ANI reported.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress are making every effort to secure a majority in the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections for the 288 assembly seats for Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on November 20, while vote counting will be held on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)