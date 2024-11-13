I had instructed the use of sprinklers for the Metro work pollution, but those proved insufficient

Geeta Jain, Independent

Redevelopment of several buildings, chawls has been pending for years. Is there any strategy for it?

The issue of redevelopment is majorly faced in cities like Mira Bhayandar as there is less margin and FSI. Dilapidated buildings that collapsed 12 to 15 years ago haven’t been redeveloped yet. I came to realise from the example of Thane, where they allot homes to everyone from slums to illegal chawls, that dilapidated buildings can be redeveloped through cluster development plans. However, my plan of redevelopment was refused by Narendra Mehta and his team in the civic corporation. But areas in Bhayandar East, Navghar and gaothans will need redevelopment in the coming years and my cluster development plan will pave the way for better homes with no cost.

Can residents of Mira Bhayandar expect a better water supply?

The city witnessed many protests over water supply. People still feel it is a ‘pyasa shahar’ (thirsty city). When I was mayor, we brought in the Surya scheme for 218 MLD. But the scheme required a huge network of water lines so when I became MLA, I came up with R516 crore aid for the work. The work was stalled for two years due to COVID but now it is almost done and residents will get almost double the water supply by March or April 2025.



What about last-mile connectivity still being a problem?

Metro work is going on to connect the city internally. We have got 100 buses but even those are not sufficient due to a massive increase in development. We have already asked for more buses. I do understand that auto-rickshaws are still necessary. Work on bridges and pothole-free cement concrete roads is also being carried out for better traffic management.



What about complaints regarding high levels of dust and sound pollution?

I had instructed the use of sprinklers for the Metro work pollution, but those proved insufficient. Once the Metro work is over, the problem will be solved. In addition, instructions are being given to builders and contractors to follow pollution control measures. But I will come up with a permanent solution soon.



Is it possible to create more jobs in Mira Bhayandar?

The new Development Plan (DP) is under process. In the DP, we will take care of sufficient spaces and reservations for colleges, schools, industries, the corporate sector and IT in the city. It will create more jobs and people would not need to travel so far for work.