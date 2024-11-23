Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: How were EVMs 99 percent charged in Anushakti Nagar? Swara Bhasker raises serious allegations

Updated on: 23 November,2024 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Swara Bhasker raises doubts over the EVMs in Anushakti Nagar as her husband, NCP candidate Fahad Ahmed, trails behind in the face of a strong challenge from BJP-backed NCP’s Sana Malik

X/ File Pic

From the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is also the wife of candidate Fahad Ahmed, has raised questions about the EVMs. 



Swara Bhasker, wife of NCP candidate Fahad Ahmed, led by Sharad Pawar, has made a major allegation. She claims that the counting has been ongoing since morning, and when the machines were opened, the EVMs were found to be 99 percent charged. She questioned how this is possible. For context, Fahad is trailing after 19 rounds of voting, while Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik is leading.


Swara Bhasker raises serious allegations



Swara Bhasker took to social media and tweeted, “How can EVM machines still be 99% charged even after a whole day of voting? The Election Commission must answer. In the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, as soon as these 99% charged machines were opened, BJP-backed NCP started getting votes. How is this possible?”

Fahad’s statement


Addressing the matter, Fahad Ahmed said that the EVMs were 99 percent charged when they were opened. He added, “My competitor was not present here in the morning. Perhaps they knew what was about to happen. We came here at 5 AM.” He further claimed, “Wherever these specific EVMs are being opened, Sana Malik is leading by double or triple the margin. This is very concerning, and I want an investigation into this matter.”

Sana Malik’s lead


According to reports, there is a contest between NCP’s Fahad Ahmed and BJP-backed NCP candidate Sana Malik. Initially, Fahad was leading, but Sana began leading during the final rounds of voting. After 19 rounds of voting, Sana Malik is ahead by 3,378 votes, as per the Election Commission's website.

The NDA has achieved a sweeping victory in Maharashtra, currently leading in 225 out of the 288 seats in the Assembly. In stark contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had secured 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats just a month ago, is trailing far behind with only 56 seats in the state elections. Sharad Pawar’s party, which contested 87 seats, is ahead in just 13 constituencies.

