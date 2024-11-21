Magathane saw significant increase from 55.27 per cent in 2019 to 59.35 per cent in 2024 while Mahim decreased marginally from 52.69 per cent to 50.01 per cent

Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 54.89 per cent in the Assembly elections in 36 constituencies on Wednesday. Bhandup West, a Shiv Sena stronghold came on top with 62.88 per cent polling, and Colaba in South Mumbai finished at the bottom with 44.44 per cent.

Mumbai has historically struggled with low voter turnout. Not just in Assembly elections but also during the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the city recorded a turnout of 55.4 per cent, which dropped to 52.4 per cent in 2024. Even in Assembly elections, the trend is consistent.

This time however Mumbai has bettered its record and managed to record voter turnout up by almost 4 per cent as compared to the 2019 Assembly election when the voter turnout was 50.67 per cent. Overall Mumbai voter turnout in previous years (as per data released by the ECI):

Highest voter turnout

The constituency with the highest voter turnout percentage in 2024 is Bhandup West, which recorded an impressive 62.88 per cent, up from 56.24 per cent in 2019. This was closely followed by Borivli at 62.32 per cent and Mulund at 61.42 per cent, both of which also showed substantial increases in voter participation.

Lowest voter turnout

The constituency with the lowest voter turnout in 2024 is Colaba, which recorded a turnout of 44.44 per cent in 2024, up from 40.15 per cent in 2019. Mumbadevi follows with 48.76 per cent in 2024, though it also improved from 44.38 per cent in 2019.

Increase polling

Several constituencies witnessed notable increases in voter turnout. For example, Goregaon rose significantly from 46.45 per cent in 2019 to 55.61 per cent in 2024, indicating improved voter engagement. Similarly, Versova saw an increase from 42.38 per cent in 2019 to 51.44 per cent in 2024. Chembur recorded a rise from 52.26 per cent in 2019 to 54.97 per cent in 2024, while Kurla showed a major jump from 44.92 per cent in 2019 to 53.15 per cent now. The most significant increase was observed in Magathane, which increased from 55.27 per cent in 2019 to 59.35 per cent in 2024, albeit remaining relatively high overall.

Decreased polling

A few constituencies experienced slight declines in turnout. Anushakti Nagar dropped from 55.30 per cent in 2019 to 54.04 per cent in 2024, and Mahim decreased marginally from 52.69 per cent to 50.01 per cent.

Total Mumbai City voter turnout

Total electors: 2,543,610

Total voters: 1,339,299

Overall voter turnout percentage: 52.65%

Total Mumbai Suburbs voter turnout

Total electors: 7,686,098

Total voters: 4,334,513

Overall voter turnout percentage: 56.39%