Malad, Charkop residents say they were shocked to learn at last minute that they could no longer cast ballot at their usual spots

Saily Bhosle, Borivli East resident; (right) Emphrain Sayyed, first-time voter

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Poll booth shuffling leaves voters scratching heads x 00:00

While the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) efficient arrangements ensured largely smooth and hassle-free voting in North Mumbai, some expressed concerns about the shuffling of polling booth locations. Many found their usual booths had been relocated, leading to confusion and inconvenience, especially in the Malad and Charkop Assembly constituencies. While this did not disrupt the overall voting process, it caused difficulties for some, especially senior citizens and those unfamiliar with the changes.

Abdul Majeed, 55, a resident of Julius Wadi in Malwani, expressed frustration, saying that his family of four used to cast their vote at Mount Mary School. However, this time, the polling centres for three family members were changed to Ramzan Ali School, while his son’s centre was shifted to INS Hamla, Marve.

“We had raised a complaint about this to the election office in Kandivli and were assured the issue would be corrected before the elections, but nothing was done,” Majeed said. “On the one hand, the ECI encourages people to vote through voice calls and messages, but on the other, it overlooks the challenges voters face. It should make voting easier, not create difficulties by arbitrarily changing booths and polling centres. Such inconveniences discourage even those who are eager to vote.” Anwar Shaikh said, “I used to vote at Malwani No. 7, while my wife's polling station was Malwani No. 1. I cast my vote and then accompanied her to the spot where she usually goes to vote, only to find that her station had been shifted to another location. Since I knew the address and had a bike, I was able take her there. However, many people were left confused due to the sudden change in polling stations.”

He added, “There is no need to change polling stations unnecessarily. If this was done to accommodate more booths due to an increase in voters, I request the ECI not relocate old voters.”

‘Voted for stability’

First-time voter Saily Bhosle, 18, a Magathane resident, said, “I was confused about whom to vote for, but then I listened to people of my generation who emphasised the importance of a stable government that works for the welfare of the people.”

Emphrain Sayyed, 18, “Those who work for the progress of the country, regional development and education are the ones every citizen, including myself, should vote for—and that's exactly what I did today. I will continue to vote for governments that prioritise the country's welfare.”