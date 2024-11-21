Elderly voters recount challenges navigating high footpaths and lack of adequate support

Volunteers help a wheelchair-bound voter, Urmila Dhune, at a polling booth in zone 22, Dadar. Pic/Kirit Surve Parade

Wheelchair users in Dadar complained about being unable to get to the booth because of the lack of a wheelchair ramp outside Balmohan Vidyamandir School, the voting centre at Shivaji Park, Dadar West. The election commission deployed the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and police officers to assist senior citizens in getting to the booths, some even by lifting their wheelchairs.

Balmohan Vidyamandir School is one of the oldest polling centres in Dadar, where a significant number of senior citizens cast their votes.

Sunita Sunil Gupte, 60, said, “I have severe knee pain, and my knee surgery is scheduled for next week. There was no wheelchair ramp at the entrance, and the footpath is at a considerable height, which I cannot climb. NCC cadets helped me by providing a wheelchair and escorted me inside the polling centre. They also arranged to put me in a taxi after I voted. Navigating the high footpath was risky and scary. A wheelchair ramp is essential.”

Vijay Ramkrishna Joshi, 85, from Shivaji Park, said, “I have severe knee pain and rely on a walker to move. I managed to reach the polling booth with great difficulty. However, when I arrived at the school, I found a footpath at the entrance. Climbing was challenging and caused me to lose my balance. The NCC cadets provided me with a wheelchair and helped me cast my vote. But a ramp should have been installed at the entrance to make the booth accessible.”

Nilesh Khadse, zonal officer of Balmohan Vidyamandir School from the election commission said, “There are no requirements for wheelchair ramps. Those who are coming by car or taxi can park their car close to the footpath. There are two ramps already available inside the school premises for senior citizens and others who need them. We also deployed NCC cadets for help.”

JVPD Scheme

Voting at a polling station at Jamnabai Narsee school presented a mix of challenges and efficiencies, said nonagenarian Hariram Gupta and his wife Chanchal Gupta, 81. “On the downside, the confusion over wheelchair accessibility and clear signage at multiple entrances created problems, particularly for those unfamiliar with the layout. More so, there were no closer parking options provided by authorities,” said Gupta.

“The system is ridiculous—there were spare wheelchairs, but they insisted they were allocated to specific rooms. Even during an election, how can you restrict access to wheelchairs just sitting unused? Thankfully, my father managed somehow,” said Gupta's son, Sanjay.

“However, the process inside was swift and well-organised. There was ample seating available for those waiting, and the staff inside were helpful, offering guidance and assistance to voters. The cooperation from the inner staff and timely service from local auto-rickshaw drivers enhanced the voting experience,” the couple said.