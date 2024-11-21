Teen volunteers who assisted elderly, differently abled in Deonar said they learnt invaluable lesson about democracy

Youths aged between 15 and 17 who helped election officials at the Deonar abattoir polling station in Anushakti Nagar constituency on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Youngsters aged 15 to 17 were seen assisting officials on poll duty at Deonar abattoir in Govandi. Tasked with duties such as queue management and guiding senior citizens and differently abled voters, the teens played a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations on polling day.

The young volunteer told mid-day this was their first close encounter with the electoral process, and it has left a lasting impression.

Donning T-shirts with the Election Commission of India logo on the front and numbers from one to six, representing the booth they were assigned to on the back, the volunteers could be seen assisting senior citizens, pushing wheelchairs to polling booths and then bringing them back to the entrance and lending a hand to officials.

“I feel proud to be part of such an important event. Even though I can’t vote, being here makes me feel connected to the democratic process,” said a teenager, Mohd Mohiuddin Shehzad Ali. His role involved ensuring elderly voters could cast their vote without hassle.

Speaking about the responsibility that comes with participating in democracy, he said, “I realised how important it is for everyone to have their voice heard. Helping voters taught me patience and the significance of fair practices.”

The youngsters were trained ahead of the polling day to handle their duties efficiently while maintaining neutrality. “We were instructed to stay non-partisan and focus on making the process seamless for voters.”

This experience sparked deeper thoughts about democracy. Many of these teens expressed a newfound respect for voting rights and the effort that goes into organising elections. “I’ll carry back the message to my friends that voting isn’t just a right; it’s a responsibility. We should never take it lightly,” said Ali.

For the youth at Deonar, this wasn’t just a responsibility—“it was a lesson in citizenship, equality, and the power of collective decision-making.”

The zonal officer of the Deonar abattoir polling station in Anushakti Nagar constituency told mid-day, “These youngsters are employed under the Initiative of the Election Commission of India. Since they are not eligible to vote due to the age factor, they are expected to do the duties assigned to them without any political allegiance. Duties like queue handling and helping senior citizens or divyang voters are their top priorities. Deonar abattoir has six polling booths with 20 such young individuals employed.

This is not only a responsibility for these youngsters but also an opportunity to closely watch the democratic process unfold. These youngsters will be first-time voters for the next Lok Sabha or Assembly elections and also be responsible voters as they have witnessed the process very closely.”