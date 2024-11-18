City group lists 20 urgent climate actions for Maharashtra polls, urges leaders to prioritise sustainability

The letter lists key initiatives and calls for their implementation. Representation pic/istock

A city-based environmental organisation has shot off an open letter to election candidates, urging them to commit to 20 climate action initiatives while warning of the pressing realities of climate change in Maharashtra.

“As Maharashtra heads towards a critical Assembly election, we have written to candidates on behalf of citizens and organisations deeply invested in the sustainability and well-being of our state. Climate change poses serious risks to our environment, health, agriculture, and economy, making it imperative for Maharashtra’s leaders to commit to robust climate action.

We have urged all candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly elections this year to consider and adopt the following 20 Climate Action Initiatives as part of their agenda, ensuring Maharashtra’s sustainable growth and resilience for generations to come,” said the ambassador of Majhi Vasundhara, known as the “Green Man of Mumbai” for planting over 60,000 trees under his Mission Green Mumbai initiative.

The letter lists 20 key initiatives. “We believe such initiatives are critical to building a healthier, more prosperous, and sustainable Maharashtra. We hope that, if elected, you will champion these efforts and work with us towards a climate-resilient future,” the letter added.

The 20 Points

1. Strengthen Green Infrastructure: Invest in green building policies and encourage eco-friendly urban planning to reduce carbon footprints.

2. Promote Renewable Energy: Accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and other sustainable options.

3. Reduce Plastic Waste: Enforce and expand Maharashtra’s plastic ban alongside effective waste management systems.

4. Restore Forest Cover: Increase forest cover through afforestation programs and protect existing green spaces.

5. Water Conservation Initiatives: Enhance groundwater recharge, conserve rivers, and promote efficient water usage.

6. Waste Management Programs: Develop comprehensive recycling and composting systems, particularly in urban areas.

7. Promote Electric Mobility: Support the adoption of electric vehicles with infrastructure development and user incentives.

8. Climate-Resilient Agriculture: Advocate for climate-smart farming practices to shield farmers from the impacts of climate change.

9. Protect Coastal Ecosystems: Restore and safeguard coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, vital for biodiversity and climate resilience.

10. Strengthen Air Quality Management: Implement stricter air quality norms, pollution control measures, and public awareness campaigns.

11. Green Jobs: Promote training and education for sustainable, environmentally friendly jobs.

12. Empower Local Climate Action: Allocate funds for local governments to address region-specific climate challenges.

13. Promote Energy Efficiency: Encourage energy-saving practices across public and private sectors.

14. Climate Education Programs: Introduce climate awareness in school and college curricula to foster environmental responsibility.

15. Sustainable Public Transport: Invest in low-emission, efficient, and widely accessible public transportation.

16. Disaster Resilience Planning: Develop strategies to enhance community resilience against floods, droughts, and extreme weather events.

17. Eco-Tourism Development: Promote sustainable tourism to protect Maharashtra’s natural heritage.

18. Biodiversity Protection: Strengthen measures to protect the state’s rich biodiversity, including wildlife corridors and sanctuaries.

19. Urban Green Spaces: Expand parks and green spaces in urban centres for better quality of life.

20. Environmental Data Transparency: Improve public access to climate and environmental data to foster proactive community involvement.