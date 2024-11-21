The seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under Thalner police station limits at around 6 am on Wednesday during a routine check-up, Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik, Dattatray Karale said

Police seized 10,080 kg of silver from a truck in Maharashtra's Dhule district on the day of polling for the Maharashtra elections 2024, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday.

The seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under Thalner police station limits at around 6 am on Wednesday during a routine check-up, Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik, Dattatray Karale said, reported PTI.

Poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department have been informed by the police.

Prima facie, the silver is owned by a bank, the official said, adding further action will be taken after verification, reported PTI.

Since October 15, state and central agencies have seized assets of Rs 706.98 crore as part of enforcement activities. These include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics and precious metals, poll authorities said on Wednesday.

40 booked for vandalising polling booths, EVMs during assembly poll voting in Maharashtra's Beed

Police have registered a case against around 40 persons after they allegedly vandalised three polling booths at Ghatnandur in Maharashtra's Beed district and damaged some EVMs when voting for the Maharashtra elections 2024 was underway a day ago, officials said, reported PTI.

Some police personnel were injured in the attack by the accused, who carried wooden sticks and sharp-edged weapons with them, they said.

The case was registered at Ambajogai Rural police station, around 220 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, for the incidents that occurred at Ghatnandur in Parli assembly constituency, an official said, reported PTI.

"A video of Madhav Jadhav, a local leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), being beaten up at Kanherwadi village in the constituency had earlier gone viral. Following that, 50 to 60 persons came with wooden sticks and weapons, and vandalised the polling booths set up in Someshwar School, a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school and another ZP school for girls around 1.30 pm on Wednesday," the official said, reported PTI.

They also attacked some police personnel guarding the booths, in which they suffered injuries, he said.

Some EVMs at these polling stations were vandalised and the administration quickly got these machines replaced so that voting continues unhindered. Since the votes cast on the replaced machines were safe, they will be counted on the day of results, the collector said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered against the accused on the charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, use of criminal force against a public servant under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other sections of the Representation of the People Act, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)