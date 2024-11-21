Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Why voting was a breeze
Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai sees marginal increase in turnout
Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi
Maharashtra elections 2024: Colaba records low voter turnout yet again despite robust awareness initiatives
Maharashtra elections 2024: Disgruntled fishermen boycott voting in Uran
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 EC ensures smoother experience for differently abled voters

Maharashtra elections 2024: EC ensures smoother experience for differently-abled voters

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

There were arrangements for wheelchairs, ramps and also medical facilities at polling booths

Maharashtra elections 2024: EC ensures smoother experience for differently-abled voters

A wheelchair bound woman at a polling station to cast her vote. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Maharashtra elections 2024: EC ensures smoother experience for differently-abled voters
x
00:00

The voting in the Assembly constituencies within the Mumbai North West constituency proceeded smoothly, in contrast to the alleged challenges voters encountered during the Lok Sabha elections.


The counting will take place on November 23. In the 288-member Assembly, 145 is the majority mark.


Large numbers of people were seen casting their votes in the early hours on Wednesday, however, voter turnout slowed in the afternoon, only to pick up again in the final hours leading up to the close of polling.


The six Assembly segments in the Mumbai North West include Andheri West, Versova, Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, and Goregaon. 

While Andheri West, Versova, and Goregaon have sitting BJP MLAs, Andheri East and Dindoshi have Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs, and Jogeshwari has a Shinde faction MLA.

As the people began coming out to cast votes in their respective booths for these assemblies, they praised the Election Commission and election officials for the decent and hassle-free arrangements. 

Speaking to the mid-day, people said that at several polling stations, they found proper arrangements for women, senior citizens, and the differently abled. There were arrangements for wheelchairs, ramps, and also medical facilities at the polling booths.

Many said that they also found the presence of officials at the polling stations who helped them find their names in the electoral list. There were hardly any complaints regarding the missing names in the list except for a very few instances, they said.

“It is really good to see that the Election Commission has made proper arrangements so that voters, including senior citizens, don’t have to face inconvenience. My experience this time was much better if compared to Lok Sabha elections. I think people should come out in large numbers and exercise their rights,” Lokhandwala resident and businessman Vinod Choudhary said.

Vipul Mane, a resident of Dindoshi, said, “This time, I have noticed a significant improvement. Unlike the chaos during the Lok Sabha elections, where some voters’ names were missing, the Election Commission has managed everything efficiently. The response from the public has also been positive, with many women voters and senior citizens coming out to cast their votes.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andheri Election Commission Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK