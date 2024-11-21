Residents say things were better arranged this time , even though queues were long at some places

The polling booths in Kurla. Pics/Rajendra B Aklekar

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Kurla voters suffer crowds, delays despite better arrangements than Lok Sabha polls x 00:00

While a few polling stations in Kurla experienced crowding and residents of redeveloping buildings complained about not receiving election slips, the voting process was otherwise smooth. Activists from the Kurla Dairy area also gathered to cast their votes in support of greenery.

“This time, the polling booths were spread out, with some even set up on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar playground. However, the classrooms and narrow corridors at the SKP Walawalkar School were still jam-packed, with long queues moving very slowly. The wait time was lengthy,” said resident Farida Alam.

Abhishek Agarwal; Disha Agarwal; Vivek Gharat and Jitendra Gupta

Another resident, Janak Gala, added, “The SKP School setup was the same as every year, with no big changes despite the booths being spread out. There is a need for further distribution of polling booths. There was crowding, no doubt, but it was less compared to previous years, and the conditions were much better.”

Residents of Kurla, who have launched a citizen movement called Lok Chalwal, urged people to vote to preserve greenery and protect nature. “It is important to save the green lung of Kurla,” said group coordinator Kiran Pailwan. The group even distributed T-shirts to the first 50 first-time voters aged 18-22, encouraging them to post selfies within the group.

The Nehru Nagar police in Kurla summoned a member of Lok Chalwal for questioning. Nilesh Kamble, a member of Lok Chalwal, said, “We were taking group photos near Kadam Nath Marg in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. Someone informed the police that we were campaigning for a political party. The police recorded our written statement, and the entire process took three hours.”

2,97,000

Approx. No. of voters in Kurla