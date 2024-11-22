Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expresses confidence in MVA's victory in Maharashtra's 2024 elections, claiming the people will end Mahayuti's rule for the next 25 years

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Priyanka Chaturvedi confident of MVA victory, says people will free Mahayuti for next 25 years x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed strong confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regaining power in Maharashtra after the state’s recent assembly elections, while criticising the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi asserted that the people of Maharashtra were ready to “free” the Mahayuti from power for the next 25 years. She also claimed that MVA would secure the majority in the elections, adding, “The government of loot, corruption, and Adani is going to end. We will get the majority. They are booking helicopters because they know people will ask them questions, and they need to run away.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed similar sentiments, exuding confidence that MVA would secure 160-165 seats. He also dismissed speculation about the Chief Ministerial candidate for MVA, stating that the selection would be a collective decision involving Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress.

Speaking further during a press conference at his residence, Raut launched a fresh tirade against the BJP-led Mahayuti. He claimed that in order to shield their elected MLAs from pressure, particularly from alleged "Khokha-walas", the Mahayuti had arranged a hotel for them to stay together ahead of the results. “The results will be out tomorrow, and we are confident of securing a majority. Around 160-165 of our MLAs will be elected. To protect them from the pressure of ‘Khokha-walas’, we have arranged a hotel for them,” Raut added.

On the issue of the CM selection, Raut reiterated that no formula had been decided yet but assured that the MVA would come together to make a unanimous decision. “Sharad Pawar, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray will all have a role in selecting the CM. The MVA will secure the majority and we will make a collective decision,” Raut said.

While the exit polls indicate that MVA will put up a strong performance, they suggest the alliance may still fall short of the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly. According to P-MARQ exit poll projections, the Mahayuti alliance is likely to secure between 137-157 seats, while MVA is projected to win between 126-147 seats. A similar prediction from Chanakya Strategies places Mahayuti at 152-160 seats and MVA at 130-138 seats.

The primary contest in Maharashtra remains between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led MVA. As per ANI reports, the final results will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)