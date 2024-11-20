Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray casts vote with family; urges people to protect state's self-respect through voting

Updated on: 20 November,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray cast vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024 with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas in Bandra East; Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai is in the fray from the Bandra East assembly constituency

Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray casts vote with family; urges people to protect state's self-respect through voting

Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday cast his vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024 in Mumbai, and urged people to exercise their franchise by coming out in large numbers in order to "protect the self-respect of Maharashtra", reported news agency PTI.


Uddhav Thackeray cast vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024 with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas in Bandra East.


"Vote in large numbers and protect the self-respect of Maharashtra," the former chief minister said, reported PTI.


Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai is in the fray from the Bandra East assembly constituency.

This is the first time that Uddhav Thackeray and his family members are voting for their relative.

Aaditya Thackeray is seeking his re-election from the Worli seat in the city that he currently represents.

CM Eknath Shinde along with his family cast vote in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote alongside his family at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, as voting for the Maharashtra elections 2024 commenced this morning.

After casting his vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024, the incumbent Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, proudly displayed his inked finger to the media. Eknath Shinde, who assumed office as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra following his rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is a four-time MLA representing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Sambhaji Shinde, the brother of Eknath Shinde, urged voters to support his brother in the Maharashtra elections 2024. Speaking to ANI, Prakash Shinde said, "The CM is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. I urge everyone to step out and vote. CM Shinde has done a lot of work in Maharashtra. So, the people of the state want him back as the CM."

He added, "Shiv Sena had a good strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. This time too, Shiv Sena will have the highest strike rate. I am hopeful... I hope that he will have a lead of at least 1.5 lakh votes because he has worked. He has been an MLA for 20 years... Mahayuti will win again," reported ANI.

Earlier, Prakash Shinde offered prayers at a temple before heading to the polling booth.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

