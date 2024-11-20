Eknath Shinde, who assumed office as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra following his rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is a four-time MLA representing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote alongside his family at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, as voting for the Maharashtra elections 2024 commenced this morning.

After casting his vote for the Maharashtra elections 2024, the incumbent Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, proudly displayed his inked finger to the media. Eknath Shinde, who assumed office as the 20th Chief Minister of Maharashtra following his rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is a four-time MLA representing the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Sambhaji Shinde, the brother of Eknath Shinde, urged voters to support his brother in the Maharashtra elections 2024. Speaking to ANI, Prakash Shinde said, "The CM is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi. I urge everyone to step out and vote. CM Shinde has done a lot of work in Maharashtra. So, the people of the state want him back as the CM."

He added, "Shiv Sena had a good strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. This time too, Shiv Sena will have the highest strike rate. I am hopeful... I hope that he will have a lead of at least 1.5 lakh votes because he has worked. He has been an MLA for 20 years... Mahayuti will win again."

Earlier, Prakash Shinde offered prayers at a temple before heading to the polling booth.

Uddhav Thackeray casts vote with family

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday cast his vote in Mumbai, and urged people to exercise their franchise by coming out in large numbers in order to "protect the self-respect of Maharashtra", reported PTI.

Thackeray cast vote with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas in Bandra East.

"Vote in large numbers and protect the self-respect of Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.

Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai is in the fray from the Bandra East assembly constituency.

This is the first time that Uddhav Thackeray and his family members are voting for their relative.

Aaditya Thackeray is seeking his re-election from the Worli seat in the city that he currently represents.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)