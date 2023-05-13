According to the RDMC, information regarding the blaze at Stem Learning Centre, an educational centre that is involved in teaching students in making science projects was received at around 8:13 pm at the fire control room following which the officials from the Thane Fire Brigade, Police and the RDMC rushed to the spot

Pic/RDMC

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at educational centre in Thane x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at an education centre in Thane, Maharashtra on Saturday evening, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane said.

According to the RDMC, information regarding the blaze at Stem Learning Centre, an educational centre that is involved in teaching students in making science projects was received at around 8:13 pm at the fire control room following which the officials from the Thane Fire Brigade, Police and the RDMC rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to the ground plus one structure located at Digvijay Industrial Estate in Thane West. For the fire fighting operations disaster management staff with one pickup vehicle and fire brigade personnel with two fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles, one jumbo water tanker and one water tanker rushed to the spot.

"The fire fighting operations were conducted and the cooling operations are underway at the spot. No reports of anyone being injured has been received as yet," an official said.

Also Read: Thane: Man held for stabbing elder brother over family dispute

The incident comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi area of Thane on Friday afternoon.

The RDMC had on Friday said that a blaze was reported at around 3:40 pm, as per the information received, the fire broke out in a chemical godown at Deshmukh Warehouse, Kalher area in Bhiwandi.

The RDMC said that the Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and immediately began fire-fighting operations. As many as two fire brigade vehicles and one jumbo water tanker of Thane Municipal Fire Brigade have been dispatched for assistance.

"No reports of any one being injured in the incident have been received as yet," an official said.

The RDMC said that the efforts are being made to put off the blaze by the fire brigade officials.