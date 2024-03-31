Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bhiwandi, none injured

The incident took place on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported, said fire officer Shailesh Shinde

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported, said fire officer Shailesh Shinde, reported ANI.

Two fire tenders reached the scrap godown in Bhiwandi immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"At 11:30 pm the night, we got a fire call. We reached the scrap godown in Bhiwandi immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported," he added, reported ANI.

A huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse. About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes, the official said, adding, some four-wheelers also caught fire, reported ANI.

However, the actual cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Although the operation to douse the fire is underway, the personnel have been facing difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water, reported ANI.

Also, if any source of water is found, it is likely to take five to six hours to control the fire, according to Fire Officer Shailendra Shinde.

In another incident, a large quantity of paper products and furniture were gutted after a major fire erupted at a godown at Khidkali in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The blaze broke out around 11.30 pm on Wednesday at Sagar Enterprises Godown, in which nobody was injured, they said, reported PTI.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said, "After receiving the alert, the Daighar police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site with two fire engines and the fire was extinguished by 1 am," reported PTI.

The godown, spread over an area of nearly 2,000 sq ft, housed materials such as paper glass-making machines, paper glasses, dishes, paper boxes, cardboards and furniture. All of that was destroyed by the fire, he said, reported PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)