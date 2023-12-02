Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on luxury yacht near Alibaug seashore; two injured

Two persons were injured after a fire erupted on a luxury yacht near the seashore at Mandwa anchorage in Raigad district of Maharashtra

Two persons were injured after a fire erupted on a luxury yacht near the seashore at Mandwa anchorage in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm after the cabin cruiser yacht 'Belvedere' dropped the passengers it had picked up from Mumbai at Mandwa in Raigad, 18 km from coastal Alibaug, and was heading to the parking area, an official said, as per the PTI.

Yachtmaster Dilshad Marne and Mozin Kurai, both natives of Ratnagiri district, sustained burn injuries, and are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Alibag in Maharashtra, he said.

Another boat was engaged to douse the fire on 'Belvedere' which had 200 litres of petrol in its fuel tank. The yacht was brought near the shore where fire brigade personnel put out the flames, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not known. Further investigations in the matter are underway, the officials said.

The incident is being probed by Mandava Sagari police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, a fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building close to the Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, according to a fire official. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, the official further told PTI.

According to a PTI report, most people were rescued safely using staircases from different floors.

The fire had broken out at 8.07 am in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg in the Mumbai Central area of the city. The official told the news agency that it was a "level-one" blaze, limited to the electric wiring and installations within an electric duct from the fifth to the seventh floor, as per the PTI.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, and civic officials, promptly responded along with water tankers and ambulances. The official confirmed no injuries had been reported, and the fire was contained. To control the blaze, two small hose lines connected to five motor pumps were utilized. At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown, the officials further told.

(with PTI inputs)

