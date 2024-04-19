A fire broke out at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Fire erupts at plastic factory in Thane; none hurt x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Thane No one was injured in the incident The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village

A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon, officials said, reported the PTI.

The officials said that no one was injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service, said an official with the district disaster management cell.

According to officials, smoke bellowed in the area, and the flames could be seen from a long distance.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area of Mumbai on Thursday.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, the civic body said.

The fire erupted at the Devidayal Compound in Darukhana locality on Reay Road at around 10.40 am, the BMC said.

"The fire was confined to a single storey godown," the civic body said.

Twelve fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the BMC said.

Local civic ward staff, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel and ambulance had also reached the spot.

The fire was extinguished at around 5:20 pm, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known, they said.

In an another incident, three people were injured after a parapet of a building in Fort area of south Mumbai collapsed on Friday afternoon, the civic officials said.

According to the officials, the incident of parapet of a balcony collapse was reported at Wadia Building located on M G Road, near the Bombay High Court in Fort area of Mumbai.

The information regarding the parapet collapse incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at around 12:52 pm on Friday.

After the information was received by the BMC, the civic officials and the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot to launch a rescue and relief operation.

According to the civic body, the parapet of the terrace of a ground-plus-upper-two-floored structure collapsed on Friday afternoon, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

"The building was reportedly undergoing demolition work at the time of the incident. The authorities have cordon off the area temporarily," an official said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!