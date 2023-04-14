Maharashtra: For the first time, Rashmi Thackeray to attend women’s wing meet

Move comes after several party workers left to support Shinde

Rashmi Thackeray

Rashmi Thackeray—wife of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray—will participate in his party’s women’s wing meeting for the first time in the last week of April. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) metropolitan head of Nashik, Sudhakar Badgujar confirmed that she will visit Nashik to attend the meeting. “But the date of the meeting has not yet been fixed,” he said.

Earlier, Rashmi would accompany Uddhav to political gatherings and rallies, but she always avoided coming onto the dais. She would mostly attend social or cultural events organised by the party but refrain from participating in political events. She started interacting with party workers who visited the Thackeray family residence Matoshree after the party split.'

According to reports, two Shiv Sena MLAs from Nashik district are backing the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party. This is another major setback for Uddhav after the Thane district. A total of 13 former corporators out of 35 in Nashik have already joined the Shinde-lead Shiv Sena, along with a large number of party workers, mainly from the women’s wing. Party office bearers from Mumbai said that Rashmi will visit Nashik alone to meet women’s party workers in the district. “A number of the women’s wing workers have already left the party. She will visit to hold talks with the rest,” Badgujar said.