×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

Maharashtra: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

Updated on: 05 December,2022 05:56 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four

Maharashtra: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

Representative Image


Four persons were arrested with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.


A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four, an official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Six barges, two boats seized in crackdown against sand mining in Raigad


The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA).

A case has been registered under the WPA by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionarate (MBVV) police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
palghar maharashtra nalasopara news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK