Maharashtra: Four held with ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four

Representative Image

Four persons were arrested with Ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 70 lakh in Nalasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A crime branch team raided a hotel on Sunday on a tip-off and seized 788 gm Ambergris from the possession of the four, an official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Six barges, two boats seized in crackdown against sand mining in Raigad

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA).

A case has been registered under the WPA by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionarate (MBVV) police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.