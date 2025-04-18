Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gargai Dam, a step closer to reality?

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
CM Devendra Fadnavis directs forest department to issue wildlife and environmental permits; The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct Gargai Dam at Wada in Palghar district to the north of Mumbai, at an estimated cost of Rs 5000 crore

The proposed dam site in Palghar district. FILE PIC/RANJEET JADHAV

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has granted approval for the wildlife and environmental clearances required for the Gargai Dam project. Now the forest department will submit a proposal to the National Wildlife Board. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct Gargai Dam at Wada in Palghar district to the north of Mumbai, at an estimated cost of Rs 5000 crore.


The 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board was held under the chairmanship of CM Fadnavis at the state secretariat on Thursday. On April 10, mid-day reported about a delay in the implementation of the Gargai Dam project, which can supply 440 million litres of water to the city daily. 


Fadnavis said the project is crucial for the growing population of Mumbai. With the approval of the 844,879 hectare land diversion proposal, additional drinking water will be available for Mumbaikars. Fadnavis directed the forest department to issue the required wildlife and environmental permits in compliance with the conditions, ensuring the timely completion of the Gargai Dam project. 


He also asked forest department officials to submit a “flawless” proposal to the National Wildlife Board and obtain necessary wildlife and environmental clearances quickly to accelerate the project. As per an official statement issued, the meeting was attended by Minister of Forests Ganesh Naik, MLA Ashish Jaiswal, and MLA Pankaj Bhoyar, among other officials.

According to the civic records, the Gargai project first came into discussions in the BMC in 2012, but no further steps were taken till 2018, when the BMC started preparations for the first time. The BMC is yet to obtain clearance from the environment department.

Around 844 hectares of land will be affected by the dam, and the BMC needs to purchase 426 hectares of land. Additionally, 619 families will be affected by the project. “After obtaining all the approvals, construction of the dam will take four years to complete,” said an official.

The current daily water requirement of the city is 4550 million litres, while it receives only 3950 million litres, facing a daily water shortage of 600 million litres. The Middle Vaitarna Dam was the last water supply project, commissioned in 2014.

