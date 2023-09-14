Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government

The Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research, dedicated to the memory of BJP leader Gopinath Munde, has urged the Maharashtra government to release approximately Rs 275 crore in pending funds

The Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research, dedicated to the memory of BJP leader Gopinath Munde, has urged the Maharashtra government to release approximately Rs 275 crore in pending funds. These funds are intended for enhancing the institute's infrastructure and appointing permanent faculty members to effectively manage its various courses.

The institute, located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was established following a government announcement in 2016 during the tenure of the BJP-led administration under Devendra Fadnavis. Despite the initial allocation of Rs 279 crore, the institute has only received Rs 4.40 crore from the government thus far, leading to concerns about its ability to function optimally and meet its educational goals.

Establishment of the institute was announced two years after Munde, who was the Rural Development Minister in the first Narendra Modi cabinet, died in New Delhi in a road accident in 2014.

"A sum of Rs 12 crore was initially sanctioned for the institute. However, the institute has so far received only Rs 4.40 crore of the sanctioned amount -- Rs 3.60 crore in 2019-2020, Rs 70 lakh in 2016-2018 and Rs 10 lakh in 2018-19," the official told PTI.

The institute operates from within the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University premises.

Prof BK Sakhale, in-charge director of the institute, said, "We don't have our own building. But we are now shifting to the Sanskrit Department of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. We have a staff of 16 on clock hour basis and fixed pay. Our institute provides master's degrees in socio-culture and political aspects, rural banking and industry, conservation of biodiversity and rural technology subjects."

"We also offer six diploma and five certificate courses. We need at least a staff of eight permanent teachers to run these courses as the number of admissions is increasing. Several projects, like having our own building and hostel, are pending for want of funds," Sakhale said.

Besides running courses, the institute also undertakes analysis of the impact of government schemes implemented in different parts of the Marathwada region, he said.

University Management Council member Gajanan Sanap said pending funds should be released for the institute immediately.

"If we want to bring glory to the institute and want it to work efficiently, pending funds should released forthwith. Along with this, sanction for new posts should be given and the institute should not work with an acting in-charge. (Deputy CM) Devendra Fadnavis and (cabinet minister) Chandrakant Patil are guardians of this institute and they should look into these issues," said Sanap. (With inputs from PTI)