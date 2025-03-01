Maharashtra government to have single window system for approval process of 1660 petrol pumps

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Union government has approved 1,660 new petrol pumps, and once operational, these will create approximately 30,000 jobs and attract investment of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in Maharashtra

Representational Image

A single window system will be set up at the collector's office in every district in Maharashtra to facilitate the approval of 1,660 petrol pumps, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.


The system is being implemented on the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he added.


The Union government has approved 1,660 new petrol pumps, and once operational, these will create approximately 30,000 jobs and attract investment of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in Maharashtra, he said.


"The approval process should be completed within three months. The revenue department has been tasked with developing a streamlined standard operating procedure (SOP) with minimal conditions and essential requirements. Divisional commissioners have been instructed to issue necessary directives immediately," Bawankule said in a statement.

"The Maharashtra government plans to set up 2,000 new petrol pumps. To facilitate this, a single window system will be introduced at district collector offices, assisting fuel companies to obtain clearances from revenue department, police and Public Works Department (PWD). Since employment generation and investment promotion are key priorities, the single window system is being launched," Bawankule stated.

Over 500 services of Maharashtra govt to be available through WhatsApp

In a push towards digital governance, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be available through WhatsApp.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2025', where an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, which owns WhatsApp.

Additionally, an agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for allotment of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex for the NPCI's global headquarters.

A 'Knowledge AI Hub' will be established in collaboration with TEAM to promote advancements in artificial intelligence, an official statement said.

The government also announced the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Museum to inspire and support start-ups.

(With inputs from PTI)

