Maharashtra government transfers 11 IPS officers, including two ADGs

A state home department order said Gupta has been made ADG (Law and Order), while Mekhla has been posted as ADG (Economic Offences Wing)

The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 11 IPS officers, including ADG (Administration) Nikhil Gupta and ADG (Highway police) Suresh Mekhla.

"Maharashtra Cyber's Special Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav has been promoted as ADG on the same post. Suhas Warke, who was IGP (Protection of Civil Rights) has been promoted and posted as ADG Prisons. Aswathi Dorje, who was IGP (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children) has been promoted as ADG on same post," the order said.

"Chhering Dorje IGP (Law and Order) has been promoted as ADG (Special Operations), while KMM Prasanna, serving as IGP (Establishment) has been promoted and made ADG (Administration). Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was on Central deputation for the last five years has been made IGP (Law and Order)," it said.

R B Dahale, who was Director of State Intelligence Academy has been transferred as Special IGP of Pune-based State Crime Records Centre, while Ashok Morale, who was IGP SRPF, is the new IGP of the Motor Transport Section in Pune, as per the order.

DIG (SRPF) Rajiv Jain has been promoted as IG on the same post.

"Abhishek Trimukhe has been made Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) in Mumbai. Shrenik Lodha, additional SP in Aheri in Gadchiroli has been made additional SP in Buldhana," the order said.

Over 500 services of Maharashtra govt to be available through WhatsApp

In a push towards digital governance, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be available through WhatsApp.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2025', where an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, which owns WhatsApp.

Additionally, an agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for allotment of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex for the NPCI's global headquarters.

A 'Knowledge AI Hub' will be established in collaboration with TEAM to promote advancements in artificial intelligence, an official statement said.

The government also announced the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Museum to inspire and support start-ups.

(With inputs from PTI)