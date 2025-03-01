Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra government transfers 11 IPS officers including two ADGs

Maharashtra government transfers 11 IPS officers, including two ADGs

Updated on: 01 March,2025 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A state home department order said Gupta has been made ADG (Law and Order), while Mekhla has been posted as ADG (Economic Offences Wing)

Maharashtra government transfers 11 IPS officers, including two ADGs

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra government transfers 11 IPS officers, including two ADGs
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 11 IPS officers, including ADG (Administration) Nikhil Gupta and ADG (Highway police) Suresh Mekhla.


A state home department order said Gupta has been made ADG (Law and Order), while Mekhla has been posted as ADG (Economic Offences Wing).


"Maharashtra Cyber's Special Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav has been promoted as ADG on the same post. Suhas Warke, who was IGP (Protection of Civil Rights) has been promoted and posted as ADG Prisons. Aswathi Dorje, who was IGP (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children) has been promoted as ADG on same post," the order said.


"Chhering Dorje IGP (Law and Order) has been promoted as ADG (Special Operations), while KMM Prasanna, serving as IGP (Establishment) has been promoted and made ADG (Administration). Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was on Central deputation for the last five years has been made IGP (Law and Order)," it said.

R B Dahale, who was Director of State Intelligence Academy has been transferred as Special IGP of Pune-based State Crime Records Centre, while Ashok Morale, who was IGP SRPF, is the new IGP of the Motor Transport Section in Pune, as per the order.

DIG (SRPF) Rajiv Jain has been promoted as IG on the same post.

"Abhishek Trimukhe has been made Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) in Mumbai. Shrenik Lodha, additional SP in Aheri in Gadchiroli has been made additional SP in Buldhana," the order said.

Over 500 services of Maharashtra govt to be available through WhatsApp

In a push towards digital governance, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be available through WhatsApp.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2025', where an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, which owns WhatsApp.

Additionally, an agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for allotment of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex for the NPCI's global headquarters.

A 'Knowledge AI Hub' will be established in collaboration with TEAM to promote advancements in artificial intelligence, an official statement said.

The government also announced the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Museum to inspire and support start-ups.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK