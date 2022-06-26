Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after Covid 19 recovery

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after Covid-19 recovery

Updated on: 26 June,2022 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on June 22 after testing positive for the infection

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari discharged from hospital after Covid-19 recovery

Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File Pic


Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was discharged from a hospital after recovering from Covid-19, authorities said.

Koshyari, 80, was admitted to the private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after testing positive for the infection.




A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor returned to his official residence after remaining hospitalised for four days.


In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor had said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure."

A day before that, Shiv Sena's cabinet minister Eknath Shinde had launched a rebellion against his own party, setting off hectic political activities in the state. Majority of the Sena legislators have supported Shinde and joined him in Guwahati, where all of them are currently camping.

Also Read: BJP asks Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stall MVA government’s hasty decisions

Their rebellion has pushed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to the brink of collapse. NCP and Congress are also part of the ruling combine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron south mumbai vaccine mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK