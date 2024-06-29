Maharashtra govt announces pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from all religions

Shinde made the announcement in the state legislative assembly while replying to a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', a pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from all religions, reported news agency PTI.

The scheme will help elderly people who are unable to visit the pilgrimage sites on their own, he said.

Shinde made the announcement in the state legislative assembly while replying to a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, reported PTI.

"The scheme titled 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' will be for the senior citizens of all religions," the chief minister said, reported PTI.

Rules will be framed for the scheme and the government will facilitate the pilgrimage of senior citizens from all religions who are unable to do it on their own, he said, reported PTI.

In his demand, Sarnaik said senior citizens cannot fulfil their dream of going on a pilgrimage because of financial problems or they have nobody to accompany them and also they do not have any information about how they can go for the pilgrimage, reported PTI.

He said the state government should start a scheme for senior citizens and include pilgrimage sites of all religions in it.

Meanwhile, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women in the 21 to 60 age group, three free LPG cylinders a year for households, farmer-friendly steps and a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month to youths for skill training were highlights of the Maharashtra government's budget for 2024-25 presented in the assembly on Friday, four months ahead of the state polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 20,051 crore revenue deficit budget for the current fiscal even as he announced several sops for women, youths and farmers, among other sections, entailing an expenditure of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

A outlay of Rs 1.92 lakh crore was proposed under the scheme expenditure in the annual plan 2024-25.

Presenting his first full budget as the finance minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme for women, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana".

He had presented an interim budget in February in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", eligible women in the age group 21 to 60 years will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is aimed at ensuring overall development and empowerment of women, including economic independence, self-reliance, health and nutrition, he said.

An amount of Rs 46,000 crore will be made available every year for this scheme, which will be implemented from July, Pawar announced.

Announcing another welfare measure aimed at women, 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana', the deputy CM said there is a close connection between fuel used for cooking and women's health.

"It is our responsibility to provide clean fuel to reduce health issues for women. The use of LPG should be intensified as it is a safe fuel. The Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana will provide three gas cylinders free per household a year," he maintained.

