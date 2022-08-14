Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
'You are next': Author JK Rowling receives death threat over Rushdie tweet
'Govt officials to say 'Vande Mataram' while attending phone calls in offices'
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Govt officials to say Vande Mataram while attending phone calls in offices says Mungantiwar

Maharashtra: Govt officials to say 'Vande Mataram' while attending phone calls in offices, says Mungantiwar

Updated on: 14 August,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A formal government order will be out by August 18

Maharashtra: Govt officials to say 'Vande Mataram' while attending phone calls in offices, says Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Photo


Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say "Vande Mataram" instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.


"We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," he said.

Also Read: BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development


He said a formal government order will be out by August 18.

"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news Eknath Shinde maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK