Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt orders withdrawal of TRP case filed against Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra govt orders withdrawal of TRP case filed against Arnab Goswami

Premium

Updated on: 29 November,2023 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Prosecutor says there is no criminal offence in the case and it is merely a regulatory violation

Maharashtra govt orders withdrawal of TRP case filed against Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami


The controversial TRP manipulation case in which Republic TV led by Arnab Goswami was charge-sheeted by the Mumbai police is being withdrawn by the government. Based on the orders of the government, the public prosecutor for Mumbai police crime branch has filed an application before the Esplanade court to withdraw the case on the grounds that they don’t see criminal offence in the case and it is considered just regulatory violations.
 
The application is being moved under section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). “Based on the orders of the government an application has been moved before the court concerned to withdraw the entire case. The government has power when it reaches the conclusion that the offence alleged is not in the scope of the Indian Penal Code and there are serious flaws in the investigation carried out earlier,” a senior officer of Mumbai police told mid-day on the condition of anonymity.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arnab goswami mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK