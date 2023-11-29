Prosecutor says there is no criminal offence in the case and it is merely a regulatory violation

Arnab Goswami

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt orders withdrawal of TRP case filed against Arnab Goswami x 00:00

The controversial TRP manipulation case in which Republic TV led by Arnab Goswami was charge-sheeted by the Mumbai police is being withdrawn by the government. Based on the orders of the government, the public prosecutor for Mumbai police crime branch has filed an application before the Esplanade court to withdraw the case on the grounds that they don’t see criminal offence in the case and it is considered just regulatory violations.



The application is being moved under section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). “Based on the orders of the government an application has been moved before the court concerned to withdraw the entire case. The government has power when it reaches the conclusion that the offence alleged is not in the scope of the Indian Penal Code and there are serious flaws in the investigation carried out earlier,” a senior officer of Mumbai police told mid-day on the condition of anonymity.