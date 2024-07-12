Breaking News
Maharashtra govt to ban sale of high caffeine energy drinks near schools

Updated on: 12 July,2024 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed Atram to prepare a list of the drinks to be banned

Representative Image. File Photo

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram told the state legislative council on Friday that his department would issue an order banning the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within a 500-metre radius of schools in the state, reported PTI.


Responding to a question raised by independent legislator Satyajeet Tambe during Question Hour, he gave assurance in the Upper House of the state legislature.


Atram said, "The FDA will soon issue an order banning the sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content within a 500-metre radius of schools in the state. As per the existing rules, caffeine content between 145 ml and 300 ml is allowed in one litre of carbonated or non-carbonated drinks."


According to the PTI report, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed Atram to prepare a list of the drinks to be banned and circulate it with FDA officials across the state for effective implementation of the order.

Senior citizens with annual income up to Rs 2.5L can make pilgrimage at govt expense

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday reportedly approved a proposal for free pilgrimage to senior citizens under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', an official said.

According to the proposal, citizens over 60 with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh can avail of the scheme, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, each senior citizen will be entitled to a maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 under the pilgrimage scheme, the official said.

Reportedly, the cabinet also approved the setting up of the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal' for the welfare of pilgrims.

A skilled training institution for the Matang community will be set up, the official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the cabinet approved an additional expenditure of Rs 7,775 crore for the state's free electricity scheme for farmers. In all, 44 lakh farmers will benefit from it, the official said.

The cabinet also gave its go-ahead for an incentive of Rs 1,000 for up to two hectares to cotton and soybean farmers for the kharif season and Rs 5,000 per hectare for growing the crops on more than two hectares.

(With inputs from PTI)

