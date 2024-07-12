Maharashtra min: Union govt would be requested to consider proposal to rename 7 railway stations in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Dadaji Bhuse stated that seven railway stations in Mumbai suburban network with English names from British era will be renamed with their original pre-British names.

Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Bhuse said that the Maharashtra Legislative Council has unanimously passed a motion to rename seven railway stations between Mumbai Central and Mumbai West, which have had English names since the British era. The plan seeks to restore the original names of these localities before British colonisation.

Maharashtra minister Dadaji Bhuse told ANI that the seven railway stations in the Mumbai suburban network, which have had English names since the British era, will be renamed following their original names before the British arrived.

"The 7 railway stations on this rail route which had English names since the British era, to name them after the original residents of those places before the British came, a proposal has been passed in the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad. The reaction from the Railways is positive," he told the news agency.

The Central government will be requested to consider this renaming proposal, and Bhuse indicated that the initial response from the Railways has been positive, the report added.

According to the proposal:

- Currey Road will be renamed as Lalbaug

- Marine Lines will be renamed as Mumbadevi

- Charni Road will be renamed as Girgaum

- Cotton Green will be renamed as Kalachowkie

- Sandhurst Road will be renamed as Dongri

- Dockyard Road will be renamed as Mazgaon

- King's Circle will be renamed as Tirthankar Parshavnath

The proposal, however, was initially made for eight stations and the decision was made in March this year during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rahul Shewale had made the announcement that the Maharashtra government approved his proposal to rename eight railway stations.

The government had proposed to rename the Mumbai Central station to be named after philanthropist Jagannath Shankar Seth.