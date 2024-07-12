The voting began at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm.

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: 203 MLAs cast their votes till noon x 00:00

203 MLAs have cast their votes till noon on Friday in the biennial elections to 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council where 12 candidates are in the fray, reportd PTI.

Currently the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college.

Retirement of eleven members of the upper house of the state legislature is due on July 27 and these high-stakes polls are being held to fill the vacancies.

Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes.

The BJP has fielded five candidates, while its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP have nominated two each.

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have fielded one candidate each, while their Maha Vikas Aghadi partner NCP (SP) is backing the nominee of the Peasants and Workers Party.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Cong seeks ban on BJP MLA who shot Sena leader from voting

Congress has urged the returning officer of the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council to prohibit BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, accused of firing upon a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, from casting his vote, reported PTI.

In a letter to the returning officer, Abhijit Vanzari, the representative of Congress candidate Pradnya Satav, said Gaikwad is in judicial custody and cannot vote under Section 62(5) of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"We hear Gaikwad will be coming to Vidhan Bhavan to vote. Please stop him from doing so illegally, and protect constitutional values without coming under any pressure. Or else, we will have to take legal recourse," the letter said, reported PTI.

Gaikwad represents the Kalyan East assembly constituency. He was arrested in February for allegedly opening fire on a Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district over a land dispute.

Since the incident, the BJP leader has been in judicial custody.

Voting is underway on Friday for 11 seats of the upper house of the state legislature with 12 candidates in the fray. Polling is being held at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai between 9 am and 4 pm.