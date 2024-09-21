The clean-up drive was held by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in partnership with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Guv CP Radhakrishnan, CM Shinde and other dignitaries/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra Guv, CM Shinde lead mega beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach x 00:00

On September 21, 2024, a large-scale beach clean-up was held at Juhu Beach as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' program. The clean-up drive, held by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in partnership with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), commemorated International Coastal Cleanup Day and acted as a precursor to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and numerous Union and state ministers took part in the drive. Speaking at the event, Governor Radhakrishnan underlined that the beach clean-up was a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of a "Swachh Bharat, Mahan Bharat". He emphasised the need for youth awareness in keeping beaches clean and advocated for efficient wastewater treatment to safeguard the ecosystem. The Governor also committed Maharashtra's assistance for the Central Government's campaign to ban single-use plastics.

Chief Minister Shinde emphasised that keeping beaches clean is a community responsibility and praised the BMC's efforts to reduce air pollution and plant 1.5 lakh trees throughout Mumbai. He encouraged citizens, government entities, and social organisations to contribute to the cleanliness drive. Shinde also oversaw the beach cleanup while driving a beach cleaning vehicle.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, welcomed the campaign and encouraged people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maun Ke Naam' effort. He also promised support for start-ups focused on water recycling. During the ceremony, a brochure with the Central Government's beach cleaning standards was distributed.

Students, social organisations, and BMC employees all participated enthusiastically in the drive, which featured activities like a street play and a painting competition. The occasion finished with Chief Minister Shinde administering a commitment to promote cleanliness.

Meanwhile, similarly, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) observed International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 21, 2024, by organising a big beach clean-up at Uttan and Velankanni beaches. This event was part of the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative, which concluded with Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Swapna Swachhta Sanskar Swachhta is an initiative aimed at increasing joint efforts for a clean India.

Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator of MBMC, spearheaded the clean-up drive, which involved 11 NGOs, students and teachers from 10 universities, nine schools, and a huge number of municipal officials, among others.